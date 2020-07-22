If we can put aside this terrible pandemic and civil unrest gripping our country, let us turn our memories to the early 1940s, specifically about 1942 or 1943.
At that time a movie producer came to Temple proposing a movie calling it “Temples Own Gang Comedy.” Upon hearing of this, being a dreaming lad of 7 or 8 years old I dreamed this could be my start to movie stardom.
My mom read in the Telegram that the movie company would audition local youngsters to make up the cast for the movie. The only catch was there was a $10 fee for those selected to be in the show. That was a problem as $10 was a lot of money at that time. Finally mom and dad agreed and I auditioned and was given a role. I really don’t believe anybody was turned down.
I remember Charles Guthrie got the lead speaking part — though Charles was older than me. I knew of him through my dad’s relationship with his dad, Frank Guthrie, who had a welding and blacksmith shop on 31st Street.
The movie was filmed at Jackson Park in North Temple. My non-speaking role was to stroll across the park with two other kids. I wonder what that part would pay in today’s Hollywood?
Anyway, the movie was made and was shown to the public at the Texas Theatre on First Street. That was the last I ever heard of the movie and not one Hollywood agent came calling — alas!
If anybody out there remembers this, I would be interested in hearing from you.
Page Hill
Temple