As I was returning home from a shopping trip driving west on Highway 36, I saw a city of Temple pickup truck exit Loop 363 onto Highway 36. Soon afterward, the truck turned on his right blinker and stopped on the shoulder of the road. A young man got out of the truck and proceeded to pick up a small turtle that was about to cross four lanes of traffic. He carried the turtle to a small creek bed and left it there.
We may not all have the opportunity to rescue turtles, but most of us do have within us the potential to do comparable good deeds at many levels. I’m so glad that my day started with such a touching reminder of that.
Thank you — whoever you are!
Clifford Hughes
Temple