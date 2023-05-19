I have had an ongoing discussion with (Temple) City Hall concerning the care of a dead area located at the corner of South 15th and Avenue O.
It has been used as a garbage dump for a long time and in fact the present pile has been there for six weeks or more. These are not only neighbors who are doing the dumping. We see people dump trash there too.
I was told by a City Hall employee that it is not Temple’s responsibilty to clean that dead end. How do we get this mess cleaned up and who is responsible for the continual care of this?
Donna Gresham
Temple