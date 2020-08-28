Our debt is rising. Our moral code is falling.
We have leaders who care not about your convictions but of their own bank account. The old American dream was a car in every garage and a chicken in every pot.
There are those who can’t even afford that playing by the rules. A society is judged by how they take care of their poor, and my fellow Americans we have failed. We rank on the lowest tier of what makes a great society.
Education, family, medical, etc., — all it takes is to wear a mask. Or take a homeless person to a hot meal.
We’ve been fed this patriotism and that’s why we have the whole “my right” movement. We are essentially one nation under God. No left or right, but for the future of our souls.
I hope those who preach on this page see that instead of spreading fear and misinformation. I hope that those who are not afraid to speak their minds do so. The newspaper is the old man’s Twitter. But a nation cannot thrive or survive if it eats itself from the inside. We all have an obligation to see a better future for those who come after us.
Get out of that tribe mentality. There is no right or left. Just us. When you can say that then America and the world will truly be great again. Bless you, neighbors, and those that are still here. We still have much work to do.
Kyle Fino
Temple