President Reagan said, “Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem.”
Conservative Grover Norquist said, “My goal is to cut the government in half in 25 years, to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.”
President Donald Trump advocated that the government was a collection of “deep state” employees that were there to impose taxes and regulations that did not represent the people. Trump said that his “great brain” could easily handle the economy, health care and trade. What we have now are “acting secretaries,” a hollowed-out State Department and Homeland Security. He has downsized the National Security Agency. The acting director of National Intelligence has absolutely no experience in intelligence.
Who needs experience and know-how? We are the ones who have to deal with this colossal magnitude of incompetence and narcissism who never takes the blame for anything. He labeled COVID-19 as a “Democratic hoax” and “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” “I like this stuff. I really get it.” No, you really don’t get it, with over 370,000 dead.
You have no idea how government works. You have put the lives of all citizens at great risk because your “great brain” has no concept of what is happening or how to handle this catastrophe. Government has drowned in the Trump bathtub.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple