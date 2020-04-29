There has been a number of letters to the editor calling the president inept, liar and racist. My question to these folks is, if you were president, what would you do to combat the coronavirus outbreak?
Just having a doctorate is not the answer. The coronavirus in China was known about in December 2019. What were the Socialist Democrats doing? Spending their time trying to impeach the president.
Fancy Nancy would not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate because she was headed to the Left Coast. The Senate did not start their procedures until Jan. 16 and ended on Feb. 5. Little attention was paid to the pandemic at that time.
When the president took action to stop all flights from China and closed our borders he was called racist. When Fancy Nancy returned from spring break, in her private jet, she threw a fit because the bipartisan stimulus package did not include the Socialist Democrats give-away programs. She wanted $1.1 billion for The Institute of Museum and Library Services, $600 million for National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities, $35 million for the John F. Kennedy Center, $1.2 billion to require airlines to purchase expensive “renewable” jet fuel. If airlines were going to get billions of dollars in loans under the bill, Democrats say they need to cut their carbon emissions in half by 2050.
I’m confused, what does this have to do with the coronavirus recovery. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to come together, put an end to this pandemic and put politics aside.
Charlie R. Lewellen
Temple