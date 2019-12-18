In 2012 when LGBT supporters boycotted Chick-fil-A, millions of Christians rallied in support.
This year sales soared to $10.5 billion, and Chick-fil-A became the third largest fast-food chain.
LGBT opposition continues. A few airport, college campus and international locations rejected the franchise. Consequently, Chick-fil-A ceased funding the Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Paul Anderson Youth Homes, and all charities perceived to hold Biblical views of marriage and morality. However, tax records reveal Chick-fil-A has funded pro-LGBT/abortion political activist organizations like:
-- Covenant House, which participates in NYC’s Gay Pride Parade and takes girls to abortion clinics.
-- Pace Center for Girls with keynote speakers like Gloria Steinem.
-- YWCA, a Planned Parenthood partner.
-- The virulently anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center.
Chick-fil-A president Tim Tassopoulos recently explained these changes, “As we go into new markets, we need to be clear who we are.”
Clearly, Chick-fil-A is not satisfied with “plentiful” success! It wants to “pull down its barns” built upon Biblical principles and Christian support and “build greater” (Luke 12:16-21) with political correctness — by trying to placate “implacable” LGBT’s (Rom 1:31).
Clearly, Chick-fil-A has abandoned its corporate purpose “to glorify God by being a faithful steward” of “all … entrusted to us”!
The Bible commands, “Have no fellowship with … works of darkness, but rather reprove them” (Eph 5:11-12). Those supporting LGBT interests share their guilt before God. “Saith the LORD” it is a “horrible thing” to “strengthen … the hands of evildoers … They are all … unto me as Sodom and … Gomorrah” (Jer 23:11, 14 KJV).
The Lord Jesus Christ said, “Ye cannot serve God and mammon” (Mat 6:24; 12:30).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton