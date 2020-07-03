Letter to the editor Do we have enough masks? Jul 3, 2020 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Are Bell County retailers selling enough masks to accommodate all this mask-wearing? Even many hospital employees are expected to bring your own mask.Linda Wilson Temple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mask Linda Wilson Coronavirus Covid-19 Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUPDATE: A change in wording: Face masks no longer mandatory for Bell County businesses; Commissioners face criticism as they revise order hours after it startedUPDATE: Killeen woman helped mutilate and dispose of Guillen’s body, U.S. Attorney saysFormer Temple teacher charged with alleged inappropriate relationship with student‘Do your own homework, or you will get ripped off’: Temple, Belton property owners fight high appraisalsUPDATE: Bell County surges with 128 new coronavirus cases as infections top 1,200UPDATE: Bell County to require masks for all businesses as cases spike; Order takes effect MondayTemple man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child’s sexual assaultTemple cancels fireworks show in response to Abbott orderBell County mask requirement in effect MondayUPDATE: Temple City Council scraps mask mandate after Abbott issues order Images Featured Print Ads NOTICE OF GENERAL PRIMARY LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY Little Elm Valley WSC -Notice Garlyn Shelton Temple College BMI Pest Mgmt Temple Daily Telegram - Distribution/Mailroom Shoppes on Main TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS Legacy Dental Ft Hood Sentinel - Living Editor Dietz McLean Optical COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Texas Commission On Environmental Quality PFG - Route Delivery