“Today is a solemn and sad day” Democratic Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler said with a long and sad face after the House voted for the Articles of Impeachment – 23-17, in their favor. Sad for whom? Not for the Democrats who have tried everything imaginable in railroading this president, to bring shame and dishonor on him and doubt to the American people in order to keep him from serving a second term. So now who is meddling in the upcoming elections in 2020?
It’s a sad day for the people of this country, especially for those who haven’t a clue of what this impeachment process is really all about. And it’s a sad day for our president, who at no fault of his own has been an instrument in exposing what goes on in Washington D.C. He has been placed where he is by the hand of God to shake things up and open the eyes of “we the people” so we don’t get led down a path the far left is trying to take this nation.
Many people have come to admire President Trump because of all he has accomplished. Regardless of the opposition and the flackery he continues in keeping his promises to the 63 million people who voted for him.
In this country we are innocent until proven guilty — with real evidence; not based on just hearsay or assumption. To railroad someone is to rush through quickly, so as to prevent careful considerations! We, who consider ourselves wise, know that it is a warfare between what is good and what is evil. (John 3:19-21)
Mrs. V.L. Elkins
Temple