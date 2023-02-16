Perhaps I shouldn’t admit this in writing, but as someone who grew up in Texas, I love things to be big (like my hair back at Travis), I love winning (like state football back at THS), and I love having it all (like Texas’ seven diverse regions, from Big Bend country to the Gulf Coast beaches and from Piney Woods to our plains and prairies).
So it made my heart proud to learn that we are No. 1 when it comes to wind power. I’d seen several of our more than 150 wind farms in driving across the state, but didn’t realize that if we were a country, we’d rank fifth in the world for our wind energy capacity. That capacity puts wind second only to natural gas here in Texas, after wind surpassed coal as of 2019.
But since it’s Texas and we can have it all, we can use several sources to power our many regions. According to research from the University of Texas, 40% of our electricity last year came from wind and solar and nuclear — all affordable, zero-emissions sources.
While every day in Texas is a good day, it may not always be a breezy and sunny day. Happily, the complementariness of these sources is like your favorite BBQ place: if they are low on brisket, you can still order ribs, turkey, or sausage and it’s just as delicious.
Next time I drive past a wind farm, I’ll know not to simply be impressed, but also Texas proud.
Piper Hendricks
Temple