There is a letter by Martin Niemöller that I’d encourage everyone to read, whether for the first time or the hundredth. The gist of it echoes the Martin Luther King Jr. statement that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We, residents of this unique country, do not need to be personally impacted by an issue for us to care about how it impacts those around us. Or, more accurately, I should say we do not need to be “individually” impacted because anyone who is related to, cares about, or loves a woman would be personally impacted if she were raped or her pregnancy became life-threatening. To fail to recognize our interconnectedness is a grave mistake.
And to resort to insulting people because of the size or shape of their bodies is both childish and deeply sad. People who judge other people in this way aren’t at peace with themselves, whether they recognize it or not. And people who try to control others’ thoughts and behaviors rather than focus on their own would do well to ask themselves why.
Piper Hendricks
Temple