I could not begin my day without the Temple Daily Telegram! This newspaper has been an important part of my life since bringing my business, The RoseBud, to Temple in 1981.
I appreciate all the major gifts this area has received from Frank and Sue Mayborn! (We might not even have Fort Hood, the largest military installation in the free world, that we know of, right here in our own backyard, if not for Frank Mayborn.) I am honored to call Sue Mayborn my friend!
My Telegram carrier, David Shook, is right up there with the best folks. He is thoughtful and kind. He hangs my Daily Telegram on my door knob each day and this alone gives me a very good reason to begin the day on a positive note.
I could waste valuable time calling attention to the negatives in today’s world, but I am so grateful for the David Shooks who spread kindness in our daily lives. Our world needs more good folks like David.
Betty Thrasher
Temple