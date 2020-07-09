“If you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.” The Telegram continues to push the lie (several times in the past month) that President Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people.” Of course, since you reprint verbatim everything you pull off the AP wire, I wouldn’t expect anything different.
The most recent example is from June 29th, “Trump tweets ...” The last paragraph only tells part of the story. You printed “In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Va., between white nationalists and counter-protestors by saying there were ‘very fine people on both sides.’”
If you read the full transcript he was clearly referring to the peaceful protestors who were there to voice support to either remove the statue or preserve it for historical reference. I guess anyone who studies and reveres our country’s history and our long journey to where we are now is automatically now a white nationalist?
How ironic that the AP refers to the early versions of Antifa as “counter-protestors.” Their tactics and motives are far closer to the fascists they supposedly hate. If you take the time to read the transcript (I found mine at https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-trump-charlottesville-transcript-20170815-story.html.) President Trump actually predicted the destruction of Washington and Jefferson statues. He was widely panned at the time for his quotes; he must have had a crystal ball!
Let’s stop printing half the story and please do a little fact checking. There are still a few people out there who care about the truth.
John Slaughter
Temple