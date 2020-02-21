I would like to publicly express my thanks to the Temple Police Department and to my alert and watchful neighbors.
Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16, that beautiful sunshiny afternoon, I was peacefully reading my newspaper when my front door was violently kicked open. A young male burst in and started screaming at me to “give me the money” and “give me your purse.” He snatched my phone from my hand, and ran out the front door, grabbing my television as he went.
Meanwhile one neighbor called 911 and another ran to me to help me calm down. Police got here in a matter of minutes and since the neighbors knew which fences the intruder jumped, the officers were able to capture him.
I didn’t get all the officers names, but I want to thank Officer Parker, Officer Hess, the officer who smilingly told me I couldn’t pronounce his name and the other officer who left before I could ask his name. If any other officers were involved who I didn’t see, I thank them also.
Thank the Lord for the Temple Police Department and for good neighbors.
Patsy McKenzie
Temple