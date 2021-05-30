Just a few “happy” words to show our son-in-law and daughter how grateful and proud we are of them.

During the ice storm in February we rescued us from the freezing cold by purchasing a generator and getting us safely to their home. While there they offered their neighbors showers and a place to charge their phones.

He also went around the neighborhood checking on people’s homes, shutting off water when he saw pipes frozen while these people weren’t home.

I feel so proud of him and her during this difficult time for helping so many.

Thank you, again.

Carol Casey

Belton