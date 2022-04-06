If Texans are genuinely interested in learning how $2.5 million of its tax dollars are being wasted each week, please take a look at ProPublica’s March 21 co-publication: Texas’ Governor Brags About His Border Initiative. The Data Doesn’t Back Him Up.
The article lays out exactly how Gov. Greg Abbott and his GOP band of merry thieves have turned Operation Lone Star from political theater for its base into the largest swindle in Texas’ history. A Hidalgo County Judge described the debacle, “We’re spending millions and billions of dollars in trying to manage something. But instead of getting me the plumber to stop the leak, they’re sending me people to mop up the floor.”
ProPublica’s article further points out that if the data doesn’t suit the governor and GOP, then they skew it! After the governor’s failed attempt at defying federal law, he simply subverted it by creating a declaration. If resources meant for border areas aren’t producing the results the governor wants, he adds counties further north like Midland and McColloch into the boondoggle’s scope. This extravagant comedy of errors doesn’t stop there. Now incorporated is Wilbarger County which is along the Oklahoma border — 650 miles from Texas’ southernmost border.
Who better to recognize the governor’s political grandstanding than Texas Army National Guard veteran whose boots were on the ground until his recent retirement. Command St. Maj. Jason Featherston noted commanders saying, “We’re going back to the border, the governor is trying to get reelected.”
Nancy Glasscock
Temple