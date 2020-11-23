I can’t believe this is the same country we served and fought for. Our education system has failed to teach true and needed history of this country and around the world.
Ignorance is rampant when it comes to differences between political doctrines. I see socialism creeping in and too many people have no idea of what it entails. I served our country 55 years, both during the Cold War and a hot one, fighting to insure socialism would not overtake this country and others. Thousands of Americans gave their all to insure it would never happened, but political correctness has weakened our education systems to insure the younger generation have no idea of how dangerous socialism is.
We need to stop this changing of history and political poisoning. Most folks going to college and schools are denied education needed to make common sense decisions how this country should be run. As I was stationed around the world in the Air Force, it took me 20 years to finally receive a degree. I found out that my Catholic high school education in the ’50s was far better and more difficult than all my college hours! We need to get back to that level of education. We owe it to our younger generation to insure they get an education based on reality and truth.
Did all those Americans die in vain? The very freedom we all take for granted cost a lot of American blood and suffering. The America I see today is fast going down and I hope we will all do something to stop it.
Make God continue to bless this country with freedom.
George H. Barrett
Belton