Local school bond elections of May 7 are the time for readers to think of friends, neighbors and family who may be less able to pay tax increases than they are.
Current realities affect all of us, but some more than others:
Inflation in March was 8.5%. We are in runaway inflation. No one knows when it will stop.
Home evaluations in Texas have increased 20% to 50% over the last year. That is a tax on unrealized profits on the home you do not plan to sell.
Inflation hits double: Your money is worth less. Everything you buy costs more. Consider whether a “Yes” vote on the Temple or Belton school bonds is the humane way to vote.
Perhaps a “No” vote would be more neighborly. How are your neighbors doing? Ask them how they would like you to vote.
Carole Owen
Temple