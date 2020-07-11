I would like to suggest a nationwide moratorium be put in place to prevent the spread of a very serious problem that has infected many areas of our country. This act would prevent anyone from changing their place of residence for at least two years.
I am afraid that many people will attempt to flee those areas where the riots, looting and destruction of property took place. We have already seen something similar taking place by people who are moving to locations with lower taxes and less oppressive government restrictions. The problem is, that these people elected the officials who are responsible for the problems that they are fleeing. They should be forced to suffer the consequences of their actions. It’s something my parents believed as well.
Most people have seen movies in which aliens who have destroyed their home planet travel through the galaxy invading other planets and then eventually destroying them before moving on to the next one. These people are like the aliens. They don’t learn from their mistakes, and if they move, they will bring these problems with them.
It’s time to stop the spread of this dangerous behavior, and the logical solution is a relocation shutdown. So, they should be required to live in the mess they helped create until they learn their lesson and make the necessary changes. And if they don’t make the changes, we can extend it again, and again, and again, just like the economic shutdown.
Gene Janicek
Buckholts