On the afternoon of July Fourth people were shooting bottle rockets into our backyard. I was in my backyard and heard the projectiles fly close to where I was standing.
Fortunately I was not hit!
l called the Temple Police and Officer Pettyjohn came to our home. He could not have been nicer and he handled the situation. My wife Nancey and I want to thank him for taking care of the matter.
He was extremely professional. Fortunately we had a rain shower shortly after the incident as we were concerned that there could be a smoldering fire on our bluff.
Tom Chamberlain
Temple