What a disservice the TDT does when it allows brainwashing propaganda from misguided letter to the editor writers.
A letter claimed COVID shots are made with aborted fetal cells. Wrong! While labs used lab-replicated fetal cell lines during its production process, the vaccine itself does not contain fetal cells. As a matter of fact, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops stated, “… being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good.”
The misguided writer claimed an mRNA vaccine has never been approved for humans. Wrong! Both Moderna and Pfizer were tested in tens of thousands of humans and shown to be safe and effective in over 177 million people.
A misinformed writer claimed effective alternative treatments. Wrong! Researchers, scientists, epidemiologists and doctors all conclude that absolutely no benefit was found in controlled trials for the drugs the writer cited.
A disillusioned writer claimed 11,940 deaths due to COVID vaccines. Wrong! While the CDC confirmed 5,200 deaths it also revealed that 99.999% of the over 4.59 billion vaccines administered worldwide did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death. No direct link to the COVID vaccines with deaths has been established.
If one can’t put a piece of cloth across ones face or get vaccinated to keep a neighbor or family member from dying, never try to talk to anyone about God or how pro-life you are.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple