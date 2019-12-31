USMCA poison pills:
-- Destroys U.S. sovereignty. Section 102 of HR 5430. Don’t worry about the first sentences as it is the last sentence of each applicable paragraph that has exceptions that destroy the rest of the paragraph. (Just like the UN Charter.)
-- USMCA Free Trade Commission is a self-controlled entity after signing (Chapter 30 Article 30.2). Would you buy a used car on a contract that the seller could change the interest rate, price and term of the loan after you signed? The Free Trade Commission is an unaccountable multi-national committee. Where do we get to select representatives?
-- The UNCOS (formerly rejected as the Law of the Seas Treaty) is incorporated in Chapters 1 and 24, making the U.S. Navy a “shore patrol” as it gives control of international waters (12-mile limit) to the U.N.
-- North American Development Bank is included in USMCA to build infrastructure in Mexico. Funded mostly by the U.S.
-- Open borders. It tears down President Trump’s wall with the stroke of a pen. Chapter 15 prevents limiting the number of employees who can cross the border. Chapter 23 prevents all three countries from checking the immigration status, legal or illegal, of a worker.
It is unconstitutional under Article II. Section 2 Clause 2 for the House to be implementing treaties (especially already rejected by the Senate) by a simple majority vote that require a two-thirds vote of approval by the U.S. Senate. This whole procedure is a scam to avoid the impossible task of getting two-thirds of the Senate to give away our sovereignty.
Call Rep. John Carter and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and keep us a representative republic. Defeat HR 5430.
Rayford K Brown
Temple