The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of medical research. As Congress addresses needs of our nation’s most vulnerable impacted by coronavirus, they continue work to address another devastating disease affecting millions — Alzheimer’s.
More than 5 million Americans currently have Alzheimer’s — a number expected to nearly triple by 2050. In 2020, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $305 billion. By 2050, these costs could be as high as $1.1 trillion.
I understand the impact this disease has on families. My grandmother, Dottie Baird, lived with Alzheimer’s for 10 years and passed away last year. Watching the amazing woman I knew and loved forget me and eventually herself was beyond heartbreaking. I advocated for her then, but now I advocate for my children so they never have to experience this heartbreak.
Thankfully, U.S. Rep. John Carter can play an important role in addressing this critical issue by increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $354 million and by supporting $20 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. Funding provides researchers with the resources they need to make discoveries that can lead to a treatment or a cure.
Please join the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Rep. Carter to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by supporting critical funding. It is only through increased research funding that we will discover new ways to treat and eventually prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
Stephenie Evans
Belton