Many Americans have been wrongly led to believe that the “Establishment Clause” of the Constitution (Amendment I) required that religion be stripped from the public square (viz. Pam Neal, Telegram July 8).
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the nation’s Founders understanding that religion was an ordinary and important part of American life based on the moral vision underpinning the Declaration of Independence. Both the Declaration and the Constitution together form America’s founding documents.
The seminal passage opening the former invokes the long tradition of natural law, which holds that there is a “higher law” defining the cardinal moral truths endowed by the Creator. It begins by declaring that the People “… assume among the Powers of the Earth, the separate and equal Station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them …”
When it came time after the Declaration to draft a new Constitution, the Founders drew upon the principles they had outlined in the Declaration. Amendment I states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The Supreme Court has long held this to mean freedom of religion not freedom from religion.
The Supreme Court has emphatically declared that religion belongs in the public square, and excluding its exercise uniquely disadvantages something which is meant to have special protective status under the Constitution. The Founders meant that religion is to be preserved and protected, not be removed. They clearly understood that it is not possible to be both antipathetic and pluralistic to the public expression of religion.
Bill Dowdy
Belton