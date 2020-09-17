It’s me again, the resident at the Hughes prison unit. I have two questions for the BLM (Black Lives Matter).
Where is the outrage and protest for all the blacks being shot and killed in Chicago on any given day? What about all the innocent black babies being slaughtered in abortion clinics across America? Which by the way are aborted more than any other race (per 1,000 women.) I guess those black lives don’t matter that much!
And in cause you are wondering, I ‘m just a concerned white boy doing time with a few of my black friends.
Robert Vaughn
Gatesville