Thank you for the enlightening articles on the Telegram editorial page June 22 (“What others are saying” and “How slavery ended”).
In the history courses I’ve taken I did not learn nearly as much about how long and involved the process was before slaves were finally freed in the United States. Considering the horrific suffering and deaths of many slaves before the Emancipation Proclamation, this acknowledgement of their suffering and the eventual freedom of all slaves deserves to be celebrated by all Americans.
Karen Clemons
Belton