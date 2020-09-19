I just reviewed your “cartoon” in the Sept. 6 editorial page showing Nancy Pelosi getting a haircut. In our country now over 190,000 people have died from COVID-19.
Many people are without a job because business have closed. Many people are in food lines and without homes because they lost their jobs. This has occurred during the Trump administration.
I read the editorial page and it is strongly pro-Republican. The letters to the editor many times make jest or try to speak of the reason not to wear masks. I truly find the Telegram needs to be less biased toward Democrats.
They make up a part of your leadership. This country is in the worst place it has ever been since the Depression. There is more hate in the USA than ever before. I would like to see some messages about healing our country. We need to come together. So perhaps your editorial page could be a little more positive.
Sandra Wiley
Temple