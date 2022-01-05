I am so blessed by other people!
Last week I had an appointment at the main BSW Clinic. I had to park way out west in the parking lot, no handicap available. I waited and waited for a transportation cart. None came.
A gentleman walked by and said “if I see one I’ll send him out here.”
I finally started walking very slowly across the parking lot.
All of a sudden here comes that wonderful man running with a wheelchair towards me! He wheeled me all the way to my appointment desk. There are no words to thank him, he is truly a blessed individual.
Thanking him for caring for others, I hope I can pay it forward. Happy New Year !
Virginia Scarborough
Belton