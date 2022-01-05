I am so blessed by other people!

Last week I had an appointment at the main BSW Clinic. I had to park way out west in the parking lot, no handicap available. I waited and waited for a transportation cart. None came.

A gentleman walked by and said “if I see one I’ll send him out here.”

I finally started walking very slowly across the parking lot.

All of a sudden here comes that wonderful man running with a wheelchair towards me! He wheeled me all the way to my appointment desk. There are no words to thank him, he is truly a blessed individual.

Thanking him for caring for others, I hope I can pay it forward. Happy New Year !

Virginia Scarborough

Belton