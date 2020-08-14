In response to Mr. Bergman’s letter of July 25, I would like to point out reputable sources, including the New England Journal of Medicine, are now reporting evidence and opinion advocating the universal use of face masks during the Pandemic. To quote the author of the NEJM article cited by Mr. Bergman in a letter published July 9 and in relation to his May 9 article, Dr. Michael Klompas states “In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less.” Likewise, the Mayo Clinic website advocates for universal masking as well.
Readers may review the most up to date information for themselves by searching “Michael Klompas masks” and “Mayo Clinic masks.” There is growing data universal masking protects both the user and those around us.
When facing a new public health threat, credible recommendations evolve slowly and we would all be well advised to consider the best information as it develops, realizing that changes are inevitable.
Ben Green
Belton