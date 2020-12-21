You may have noticed that the Telegram placed a square box on the front page that contains words of admonition for us to “do our part.”
They pose the question, “Is wearing a mask an infringement of your personal rights?” They then answer by stating “No.” Let’s examine this further. What is a mask? It is a device placed over our breathing apparatus. Does breathing through a mask reduce one’s ability to get oxygen?
Numerous medical experts, and just plain common sense, says that it does interfere. The experts also state that one becomes subject to increased carbon dioxide toxicity.
What is an infringement? According to the dictionary, it means to encroach upon or trespass upon. In what world does admonishing or forcing someone to wear a mask not constitute an encroachment upon one’s own right to decide how they want to breath and whether to place an obstruction over their breathing organ?
Look, we all want not to get sick, nor do we wish to harm others. But mask wearing is of highly dubious value. Recently, multiple studies in Europe have concluded that mask wearing does little to mitigate virus spread.
What is of no doubt is that masks do make breathing and talking to someone and understanding others while speaking much more difficult. The Telegram has every right to encourage readers to wear masks if they want to do so. But this belongs on the opinion page and not the front page. Telegram readers should consider all the facts and come to our own conclusions about whether mask wearing is an infringement of our personal rights and how much it jeopardizes our ability to breathe.
Don Cillo
Temple
Editor’s note: We changed the box.