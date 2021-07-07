I am amazed and disappointed! No, not really. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pressuring the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin to cancel an event exploring the background of the Battle of the Alamo is typical politician double-speak: All for freedom of speech if it is his speech, all for the search for truth as long as it is his “truth.”
Texas history, like that of any other state, has all sorts of dark corners filled with exaggerations and misdeeds. But we can read, listen and evaluate the research of historians on our own; we don’t need Mr. Patrick trying to pull the curtain closed and shouting, “Move along! Nothing to see here!”
Should you let him, if he opens the curtain, his version of history will be the one written, produced and directed by Walt Disney and John Wayne.
Bob Cockrum
Temple