Cal Thomas made a strong argument, but not for what he thought. He catalogued five episodes of mail-in ballots being “invalidated,” “undeliverable” or not arriving. Given this anecdote, during the most devastating pandemic in over 100 years, his point should be obvious: we must invest in the absentee voting system to prevent the episodes he described.
Wait … that wasn’t his point? Apparently, it’s a “civic duty” to risk exposure to COVID-19, compensating for inadequate investment in the absentee voting system. Presumably, then, Thomas will arrive at his voting precinct excited to carry out his civic duty (literally) alongside his fellow citizens. Presumably, so will President Trump, his family, and his advisors and fellow Republicans … and I can’t finish that sentence without laughing. Of course they will all vote absentee, because showing up to a precinct during a pandemic is a civic duty for you and me, but not for them. I also don’t know of any medical experts endorsing mass in-person voting this fall.
What about the cost? How about a “civic duty,” to invest in reliable absentee voting. Fraud? Thomas cites to The Heritage Foundation’s catalogue of over a thousand convictions. Did you know that’s over 38 years? That’s a yearly average of … 29 convictions. Apparently, we can’t vote safely because of 29 instances. What if we couldn’t drive cars because of 29 accidents (nationwide)?
This is America, of course we can do this. But we must reject disingenuous arguments like Mr. Thomas’s first.
Matt Arrow
Temple