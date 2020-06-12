I am appalled at what you did to my letter that ran in the Telegram on June 9! In at least two sentences, you completely changed the meaning.
For example, I did not say “I now regret that because I do not support the Black Lives Matter movement.” I said, “I briefly considered going back to engage the young man, but for some reason I didn’t. I now regret that.”
The part about not supporting Black Lives Matter policies/politics was part of the next paragraph. Therefore, the “because” you inserted makes the statement false, as that is not the reason I regret not going back. Then later, you changed my sentence, “I am willing to say and hear that ‘Black lives matter,’ and not counter by saying, ‘All lives matter.’” Your edit changed it completely to, “I am willing to hear that ‘Black lives matter,’ and counter by saying ‘All lives matter.’” That is most definitely not what I said.
I have to wonder if you edit all letters such that they no longer say what the writer intended.
You took a letter that was supposed to be a sincere endorsement of the fact that Black lives do matter, and made me sound as though I routinely counter with all lives matter. I didn’t say that at all.
Charlotte Shale
Temple
Editor's note: In editing this letter for length, the meaning of the letter was inadvertently and accidentally changed. The Telegram regrets the error.