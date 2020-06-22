Let’s take a closer look at the historical friendly relationship between the United States and Russia.
During the Revolutionary War the colonies traded with several different countries including Russia. Great Britain hired pirates to interdict this trade, confiscate the cargoes and ships, and enslave sailors. This enraged all countries involved. In 1780 Catherine II, the Czarina of Russia, organized the League of Armed Neutrality to counter these British pirates for the benefit of all those countries. Soon Russia became our new Republic’s favored trading partner.
In 1856 the British and Turks defeated the Russians and took the Crimean Peninsula from Russia. The United States supplied Russia with gunpowder and other war supplies.
In March, 1861 Russian Tsar Alexander II issued the Emancipation Manifesto freeing 23 million Russian serfs. In April 1861 the Confederacy fired on Fort Sumter, beginning the war over the attempted dissolution of the United States. In January 1863, two years after the war began, partly inspired by Alexander, President Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves.
In 1863 the North had successfully blocked shipping from Great Britain and other European countries to the Confederacy. Britain and France moved to break that blockade, but failed when Russia sent her entire navy to assist the North. The U.S. Secretary of Navy, Gideon Welles exclaimed, “God bless the Russians.” That sentiment was echoed throughout the Union.
In 1867 the U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia.
Russia was our most important ally during the war against the Nazis, as I explained in a recent letter. We should renew and maintain our friendship with Russia.
Don’t allow history to be changed. Discover for yourself. Truth must be discovered.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple