I received a campaign flyer from governor candidate Don Huffines. Normally I wouldn’t comment, but after reading his entire website, I think he’s fiscally dangerous. His policies mostly look good and many are, but here are my problems.
Eliminate property taxes: Noble indeed, but how to pay for schools? It’s hard to find, but here’s his idea; A 10-year property tax phase-out and he will “ensure that consumption tax swaps are slow and gradual as property taxes fall significantly.”
The man wants to swap property taxes for a consumption tax, known in Europe as value-added tax, and here as sales taxes. VATs tax everything. European value-added taxes are 20-25% but began around 6%. This is a dream for the teachers unions. A value-added tax would not be capped like property taxes. They are not graduated like income taxes. Huffines said he opposes an income tax.
Unfortunately, Allen West also favors a similar scheme which he likens to a “Fair Tax.” Communist Bernie Sanders loves “Fair Taxes.”
So, phase out property taxes? Why not eliminate them wholesale? What I’ve seen happen elsewhere is taxes phase in while phase-outs stall and disappear. It is stupid to think this would be different.
Everyone, renters and home owners alike, already pay property taxes that fund schools. The real problem is schools are overfunded, under-educate and indoctrinate (CRT, social emotional learning). Solution: vouchers.
Huffines also proposes big spending to be paid for by eliminating waste and useless government programs. Has that ever happened in the history of mankind?
Peter Jessup
Belton