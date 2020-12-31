Eli was old and heavy at 98 years of age, and nearly blind. Upon hearing that his two wicked sons Hophni and Phinehas had died during a great slaughter among the Israelites, and that the Philistines had stolen the Ark of the Covenant, in (Deut. 10:1-5), Eli fell backward off the seat by the side of the gate where he had judged Israel for 40 years. His neck was broken and he died.
Eli’s daughter-in-law, Phinehas’ wife, was pregnant, due to be delivered. When she heard the news went into labor, gave birth and died. Before she died she named her son Ichabod, saying, “The glory has departed from Israel!” Her words are repeated at the end of I Samuel 4:12-22. “The glory has departed from Israel, for the Ark of God has been captured.” The scripture footnote states the meaning of Ichabod is “Inglorious.” A dictionary definition states “not giving, receiving, or deserving glory; shameful, disgraceful, dishonorable.”
It appears our great nation has fallen into the hands of America’s adversaries and that they have stolen the re-election of our President Donald J. Trump, the man whom God has placed in a position of power to expose the corruption and oppose those who are re-defining our Constitution and Rule of Law and Order, to bring in a socialistic type government.
Question: Has the glory departed from America?
Mrs. V.L. Elkins
Temple