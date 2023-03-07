Lots of people are questioning President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine recently.
Simple, there isn’t much time left before the investigation of his family’s “business” dealings in Ukraine begins. He promised them another half billion in “foreign aid” to make sure they don’t forget who controls those never-ending pockets of American tax dollars after the investigation gets serious.
Nobody wants to pursue the truth but there are a growing number of reps in the House who are questioning our involvement in the Ukrainian war and all the money we are giving them. Several of our reps have openly stated that their government is corrupt top to bottom.
We have no idea where the American taxpayer’s money has gone. The biggest part of it seems to have ended up in the pockets of politicians and their buddies. The dung beetles seem to be everywhere when the money starts rolling.
Some of our reps have commented right there on the House floor that the Ukrainian government is simply corrupt and can’t be trusted. Then, right there on that same House floor — and right on cue — the pot called the kettle black again.
Did anybody even notice?
Michael L. Moore
Moody