A major campaign to restore gray wolves to Colorado is presently underway. It’s called Initiative 107, Colorado Restore Gray Wolf Population Initiative (2020).
The Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund spearheads the initiative, which will be a ballot measure for Coloradans to vote on in November. On Jan. 6, Initiative 107 was approved by the secretary of state’s office after elections division officials determined the signatures submitted met the requirements.
If the measure passes, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is instructed to take public input and then develop a plan for reintroducing wolves to western Colorado by December 2023. This would be the first time voters brought about the reintroduction of an endangered species.
Initiative 107 has national significance too. Over 17 million acres (70 percent) of western Colorado is public land. This vast area of prime wolf habitat is the keystone that could connect the entire North American wolf population from the High Arctic southward into Mexico.
As apex predators, wolves are essential to maintaining healthy and balanced ecosystems. By restoring them to Colorado, wolves could potentially mitigate Chronic Wasting Disease, a deadly neurological illness similar to Mad Cow Disease that as of July 2018 infected at least 31 of Colorado’s 54 deer herds (57 percent), 16 of 43 elk herds (37 percent), and two of nine moose herds (22 percent).
The incidence of Chronic Wasting Disease is growing quickly in Colorado and beyond. The disease has spread to 24 states, including Texas, and two Canadian provinces.
Waldo Montgomery
Belton