In the paper, the Temple Independent School District superintendent stated remorse that the $184 million plus bond issues failed by two votes.
He stated that we will try again next May. I’d bet that it will pass no matter what. There is never enough money.
One answer would be doing away with the worthless programs. Also, the question needs to be asked and answered, to how much money the district received from the government-issued COVID relief bill. I have not read or heard one word about this.
Fred Hargrove
Temple