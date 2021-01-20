Dear elected imbeciles ... IMHO. Watching the chaos called Washington, D.C., (aka the “SWAMP”), I was reminded that if I hear one more politician, at any level of government, and of either political “party, utter these always bogus, insincere words “... for the good of the American people” I will monumentally wretch like a TEXA$ turkey vulture after a generous meal of “Road Kill”! It’s blatant, overwhelming, insulting excrement!
The lies politicians tell to get elected, and then the lies they tell to stay elected — horrendous!
Claude Bawls
Salado