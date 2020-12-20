Through God’s divine intervention after 400 years of slavery Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt. In a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night God led them through the wilderness. Exodus 13:21-22.
Reaching the Promised Land, the men, seeing the inhabitants, refused to cross in fear they would die. For 40 years they wandered in the wilderness until all who doubted God had died.
Joshua led the Israelites into the Promised Land with God’s guidance and they were victorious in their battles. It was only when they took their eyes off God they suffered defeat. God tells us in Isaiah 41:10 “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you, I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”
We are facing an evil trying to take our country from us through fraud, deceit and deception. The Democratic leaders are taking control of this nation, our lives, destroying our dreams, our freedoms, while maintaining their incomes, their lives, their freedoms.
President Trump said our fight to drain the Washington swamp and reclaim America’s destiny has just begun. We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in. We will never give up and we will never back down. We will never, ever surrender because we are Americans and our hearts bleed red, white and blue.
We must not take our eyes off God for the battle to save America is upon us.
Sandy Killough
Rogers