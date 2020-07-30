Our nation has been turned upside down by a virus that transmits fear, unemployment, stress on health care systems and drastic changes to our schools, workplaces, forms of recreation and personal lives.
We’ve got conflicting information from officials, medical experts and others about the virus’ cause and nature, and if certain treatments or mitigating behaviors work effectively. Those debates rage on without any meaningful consensus.
It’s time to consider the possibility coronavirus never goes away. Useful treatments may be a long time coming. What will our nation look like if it is here to stay? What if so-called herd immunity can’t be achieved? What if vaccines are ineffective against a mutating virus?
What strategy can be mounted against such an opponent? How do we move forward as a nation and as individuals if conditions do not improve for years?
Are we to remain locked behind masks and shields and closed doors? Are we to do without recreation and social contacts that are critical to our mental and spiritual health?
What about the safety and availability of our foods? There are no easy answers, and no single approach will work for everyone. We can’t avoid these questions. What we can do is to create strategies and new ways of doing things. We must find ways of putting our mental, spiritual and financial houses in order. We can’t give in to fear or become dispirited or indulge in shaming behaviors toward others. It’s time to find our future, virus or no virus.
Don Cillo
Temple