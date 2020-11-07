In the early years of the 21st century there was a great republic formed on democratic principles during the late 18th century on a continent across the ocean.
The republic evolved into a diverse military and technological power with the open immigration policies in place for over two centuries. Free enterprise, fair trade, and human rights there eventually became the envy of people around the world.
The government of this republic, after many conflicts across the planet, had great influence and the respect of many nations. The great experiment seemed on a path to unify humankind until the process that made the republic great resulted in the election of a narcissistic reality television star who took unprecedented actions to significantly move the republic away from allies and to change many government policies to the opposite of traditional values. This is fiction (I hope) but I wonder about the dominant language of the country where this would be stored. Mandarin, Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Hebrew … Can our republic withstand four more years?
Harold F. Brown
Temple