National news reports that Beto O’Rourke received several million dollars of dark money from out of state, plus one million dollars from George Soros to make Texas blue.
When the horrible school shooting happened at Uvalde, Loco Beto thought this would be an opportunity to head down to Uvalde and show his expertise on television. When he arrived, the city was having a meeting on live TV as to what a horrible thing had happened to their children, school and city.
In walks Loco Beto, shouting and swinging his arms as usual and disrupting the meeting. He was told two or three times to leave or be ushered out. That had no effect. Finally, someone in the meeting (I believe it was the mayor of Uvalde) shouted “I can’t believe that you’re a sick (expletive) that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”
He finally understood this. This is recorded on live TV.
Loco Beto wants to defund the police, legalize abortions, take away your guns and is for open borders. Is this the type of a man with these characteristics that our Texas citizens would want to be governor of our state?
L.N. Vogel
Temple