Imagine walking with a friend of Jewish descent in Germany and seeing statues of German generals, soldiers and SS storm troopers. They fought for what they believed in and lost.
Though not all German soldiers committed atrocities the regime collectively did. In the same way, the Civil War statues have a connection to atrocities against people of color. I spent 11 years in Germany serving my country in the military. Not once did I see statues of Nazi soldiers erected as symbols of pride or remembrance, and that has in no way affected the history of that place and time.
I wonder if the same people who want to keep the statue in place, would approve of a statue of Nat Turner or John Brown, who fought for the oppression of people. Santa Anna fought a battle and lost but fought for what he believed was right. Imagine the outrage people would have if there was a statue of Santa Anna in front of the courthouse or imagine walking into a public building with an American Indian friend and see a statue of General Custer. Custer lost the battle, but his statue would be a reminder to the American Indian of an oppressor who committed horrible atrocities against his people.
Change is hard, but if we are going to move forward then surely, we would want to prioritize humanity over a statue.
Jerome Jackson
Temple