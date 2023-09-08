I’m a tad late with this, but, Sept. 4 was known this year for Labor Day, and it was also National Newspaper Carrier Day. Wanting to express a thank you to all carriers, especially ours, Mr. Nick Bowers.
Thomas Jefferson had said, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” And I will agree. Thanks to the newspaper carriers. The quote’s courtesy of Texas Co-op Power.
Glenn Psencik
Red Ranger