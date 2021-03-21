Like counterparts across America, Texas Republican politicians, under the rubric of “voting security,” are ramping up efforts to curtail citizen voting rights.
They now find themselves trapped between evolving demographics and their “base.” Republicans appear to be most comfortable when the voter turnout is in the low 40 percent range. Texas has had low voter participation until relatively recently. Alarms began going off about 20 years ago when polls revealed unexpected trends of higher participation among, ahem, “them.” Since then, a main goal of Republicans (many of whom used to be not so much Democrats as Dixiecrats) was to gerrymander districts and suppress voter turnout. The trend continues in the current Legislature.
If Republicans really want to help Texans and assume some genuine leadership, they might investigate the plight of Texans who suffered from recent harsh weather. If you have home damage you are aware how difficult it is to find contractors, skilled labor, materials, especially plumbing supplies, to make repairs. To add insult to injury, prices have rocketed to unprecedented levels. It isn’t just market demand driven, this has earmarks of exploitation and price gouging. A local contractor noted a plywood sheet went from about $9 to $33! Plumbing supplies, like PVC pipe, is increasingly difficult to find. These are just two examples of many.
Hopefully, Republicans, who have run Texas for years, will quickly respond to this very real and critical situation.
They might follow the example set by the city of Belton regarding “abnormal” water consumption by consumers due to pipe breakage, the waiving of “late penalties due to delayed billing” and of “building and plumbing permit fees for repairs and work related to the winter storm damage.”
Richard Creed
Belton