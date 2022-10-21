Republicans in the Texas Legislature voted to criminalize abortions without any medical knowledge whatsoever.
These totally ignorant legislators have no knowledge nor ever considered the potential of ectopic pregnancies, ruptured uterus or any other obstetric hemorrhage during pregnancy. Some believe that running to an ER after a rape can get it washed out. FYI, rape zygotes are not expelled by the female body.
They are completely unaware that a heart cell will beat in a petri dish, never showing any sign of intelligent life. Perhaps we can educate them to reality.
Texas ranks 50th in baby wellness checks, 50th in clinical care for infants, 50th in uninsured women, 43rd in maternal deaths, and 46th in child hunger. They care about beating heart cells in a petri dish more than they care about children.
Mayin Ho
Killeen