I am writing in response to the civil unrest that is upheaving our nation at this time.
There is no way under the sun that we, as a nation, can undo our past! Of course there are “things” that happened in our history no living person can change. The best we can do is study that history and pray that we do not make the same mistakes that our forefathers made.
This nation was founded under the Judeo-Christian concept that we are all created equal. Today that concept appears to be under great stress. There are those who “feel” they are oppressed and that the world owes them a livelihood.
This is not the way this world works! No one in this great nation of ours is entitled to a “free ride.” We are entitled to work and earn our wealth in any endeavor we so choose. We are also free to help our fellow man in any way we may choose.
That said, I do not agree that “some” get a free “ride.” Yes, we are a compassionate nation and if we desire to help; then we are free to do so. But, for some to demand that they are entitled to help without first trying to help themselves,
I do not think so! This may sound harsh, however if one grows accustomed to a “free ride” then you soon expect that “ride,” and I truly believe you lose your own self-respect.
James Devereaux
Temple