While I personally chose to take COVID vaccinations and will take the booster if offered, Saturday’s 200-plus Baylor Scott & White staff voices opposing vaccination must be recognized.
Rather than mandating vaccinations for staff, continuing to polarize the team, or worse, risk reducing the size of staff during a critical time because you will eventually need to walk your talk and dismiss staff (or be regarded as a paper tiger), consider asking your patients: “Are you comfortable seeing a physician who is not vaccinated?”
I can’t recall the number of times I have been asked by Scott & White staff before a medical procedure: “We are a teaching hospital, are you comfortable with a resident performing your procedure?” This may call for split schedules, an A and B team approach (vaccinated/non-vaccinated staff) or vaccinated/non-vaccinated areas on the campus.
An Army Corps commanding general told me a million years ago when I faced a difficult problem: “Chief, figure it out!” The solution being evasive, difficult, hard to achieve or requiring a budget adjustment was not a factor.
Per the modern Hippocratic Oath: “I will remember that there is art to medicine as well as science, and that warmth, sympathy and understanding may outweigh the surgeon’s knife or the chemist’s drug. Above all, I must not play at God.”
My view may be simplistic, but this does not seem to be a time where showing staff the exit door over a policy directive accomplishes anything. Baylor Scott & White: Figure it out!
Ron Germann
Temple